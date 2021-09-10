Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 399.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($9.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

