Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Crown by 2,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.13 and a 200 day moving average of $103.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.92 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

