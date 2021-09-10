Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 455 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,179,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after buying an additional 23,591 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

HSIC opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.