Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 816 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Shares of CF stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.