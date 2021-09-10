Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NI shares. TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

