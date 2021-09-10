Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 652 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visteon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Visteon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Visteon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Visteon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Visteon by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VC opened at $102.07 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

