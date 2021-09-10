Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $232,323.36 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $232,323.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,912,808.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $140.90 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $143.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of -828.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Datadog by 26.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Datadog by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

