Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.89. 173,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,317. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $51.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

