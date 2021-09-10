DEAPcoin (DEP) Market Cap Reaches $28.82 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $28.82 million and $10.05 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

