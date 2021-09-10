DecentBet (DBET) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $620,870.11 and $277.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00058840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00163861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00042570 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.