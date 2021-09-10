Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.2% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $367.20. 25,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,052. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $210.18 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

