DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $52,000 Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth $209,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RDY opened at $65.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.48. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $75.50.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is 13.93%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
