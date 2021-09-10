DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $52,000 Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth $209,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDY opened at $65.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.48. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.22 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

