Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $185.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $154.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.61. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PPG Industries by 52.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

