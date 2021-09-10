Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €167.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €157.69 ($185.52).

ETR DB1 opened at €144.45 ($169.94) on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12 month high of €155.00 ($182.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €145.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €142.14.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

