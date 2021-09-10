Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €21.00 ($24.71) target price from Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.30 ($32.12) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.22 ($27.32).

Shares of DTE opened at €17.73 ($20.86) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.13.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

