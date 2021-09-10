Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,043 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,225 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of DVN opened at $28.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.06, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

