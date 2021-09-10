Dexterra Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DXT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.04.

TSE DXT opened at C$7.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$500.87 million and a PE ratio of 17.76. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$8.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55.

In other news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$53,975.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,209.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

