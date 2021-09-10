DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Acquired by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 2.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 14.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DISH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC raised DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

