DMM: Governance (DMG) Trading 12.7% Lower This Week

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $376,767.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00058268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00163190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00042980 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.