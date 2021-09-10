DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Rating Increased to Buy at SEB Equities

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a 224.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.
OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.53. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $24.00.
About DNB Bank ASA
DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.
Further Reading: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.