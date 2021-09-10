Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $2.15. Dollar General reported earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,958,000 after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $220.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

