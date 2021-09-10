Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.19 billion-$26.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.40 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.880-$0.980 EPS.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average is $104.65. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.69.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

