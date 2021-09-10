Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.19 billion-$26.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.40 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.880-$0.980 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.69.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.65. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

