Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s current price.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price objective on Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.36.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of DOL traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 924,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,396. The company has a market cap of C$17.00 billion and a PE ratio of 29.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$45.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.87.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$954.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$957.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.5599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$57,258,100.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.