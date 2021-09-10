Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
Doma stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Doma has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $10.61.
Doma Company Profile
Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.
