Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Doma stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Doma has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.65.

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

