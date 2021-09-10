Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

Shares of GRWXF opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. Draper Esprit has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.