Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives C$17.03 Average PT from Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.29. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$10.79 and a twelve month high of C$17.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.73. The firm has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

