Duality Advisers LP Acquires 71,701 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 946.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,701 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,495,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 73.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 154,531 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 37.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

