Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 22,829 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.13 and its 200 day moving average is $103.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.92 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

