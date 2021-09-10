Duality Advisers LP Has $1.99 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,623 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Copa worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,130,000 after purchasing an additional 808,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,628,000 after acquiring an additional 93,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Copa by 1,244.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,608,000 after acquiring an additional 946,427 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Copa by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 755,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,931,000 after acquiring an additional 26,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Copa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Shares of CPA opened at $77.37 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average is $79.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The business had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

