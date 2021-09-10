Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.03 Million in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,700,000 after acquiring an additional 252,926 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 149.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

