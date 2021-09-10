Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.39 Million in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WDFC opened at $233.21 on Friday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $183.55 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

