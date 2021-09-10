Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 53.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 888.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,527 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $177.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.44 and a one year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

