Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 111,701 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 111,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.62. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $110,093. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.