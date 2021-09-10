Duality Advisers LP Sells 816 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth $39,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX opened at $854.56 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $830.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $755.35. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 224.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

