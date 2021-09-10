Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Compass Minerals International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 58,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 36,033 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

