Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

DCT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

DCT opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.27. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,247,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $532,486.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,887.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,190 shares of company stock worth $7,235,664 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

