Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $812,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP opened at $55.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.