Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after buying an additional 2,073,897 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after buying an additional 1,558,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,231,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,273,000 after buying an additional 790,364 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,029,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after buying an additional 551,824 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

