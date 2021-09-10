Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 1,180 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.3% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

