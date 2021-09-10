Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Dundee Securities from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,717. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

