DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.37 ($49.85).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DWS shares. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

DWS opened at €36.16 ($42.54) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.11. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 12-month high of €41.88 ($49.27). The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

