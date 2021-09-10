Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$2.98 and last traded at C$2.98, with a volume of 10915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.0067 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.25 million and a PE ratio of 13.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.44.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

