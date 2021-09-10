Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stake Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN opened at $109.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

