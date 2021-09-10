easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,025 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ stock opened at GBX 695.33 ($9.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 832.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,618.72. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.