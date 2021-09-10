easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,025 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 695.33 ($9.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 832.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,618.72. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

