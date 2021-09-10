ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.64

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$25.64 and last traded at C$10.61, with a volume of 145844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.45.

ECN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.98. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -653.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$113.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -539.02%.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$499,852.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,767,227.70.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

