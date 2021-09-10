Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.5% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,148. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

