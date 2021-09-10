Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.01. The stock had a trading volume of 28,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,378. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at $37,956,008.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,148. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

