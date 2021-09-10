eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eGain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $360.22 million, a P/E ratio of 54.91 and a beta of 0.35.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of eGain by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

