Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen Sells 3,315 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $480,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.31 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after acquiring an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after acquiring an additional 138,304 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,303,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $525,218,000 after acquiring an additional 318,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

